Ukraine reports 7.2 percent rise in pig iron output for Q1

Thursday, 10 April 2025 12:04:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 563,200 mt, up by 3.5 percent month on month and by 4.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production fell by 3.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 9.9 percent year on year to 550,500 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 478,400 mt, moving up by 0.3 percent month on month and down by 2.1 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of the current year, Ukraine produced 1.70 million mt of pig iron, rising by 7.2 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 1.73 million, up by 2.7 percent, and rolled steel production was 1.44 million mt, advancing by 3.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


