Ukraine reports 7.2 percent rise in pig iron output for January

In January year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 595,000 mt, up by 5.2 percent month on month and by 7.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production rose by 11.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 12.3 percent year on year to 611,000 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 480,000 mt, moving down by 0.2 percent month on month and up by six percent from the same month last year.