Ukraine reports 5.9 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-May

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 14:46:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 644,700 mt, down by 2.3 percent month on month and by 1.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production fell by 8.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 13.8 percent year on year to 635,800 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 524,900 mt, moving down by four percent month on month and by 11.8 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of the current year, Ukraine produced 3.01 million mt of pig iron, rising by 5.9 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 3.06 million, up by 7.5 percent, and rolled steel production was 2.51 million mt, advancing by 7.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


