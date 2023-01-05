Ukraine-based Interpipe’s net profit rises almost sixfold in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 05 January 2023 11:46:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2022.

In the January-September period, Interpipe’s total sales revenues fell by 9.2 percent year on year to $686.63 million, due to the negative effects of the war in Ukraine, while its net profit amounted to $185.95 million, almost six times higher compared to the $32.34 million net profit recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The company’s operating profit in the given period was $251.79 million, compared to $75.67 million in the first nine months of the previous year, while its EBITDA declined by 18.4 percent year on year to $123.02 million.