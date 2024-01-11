Ukraine-based Interpipe sees higher net profit in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 11 January 2024 15:02:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial and operational results for the January-September period last year.

In the given period, Interpipe posted a net profit of $189.13 million compared to $185.95 million recorded in the same period of 2022, while its total sales revenues rose by 14.4 percent year on year to $785.40 million. The company’s operating profit in the given period was $276.72 million, increasing by 9.9 percent from $251.79 million recorded in the nine months of 2022.

On the other hand, Interpipe’s pipe production in the January-September period last year remained unchanged year on year at 309,000 mt, while its railway products production increased by 14.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year to 73,000 mt.