Ukraine-based Interpipe reports higher net profit and revenues for H1

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial and operational results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net profit of $128.74 million, compared to $122.43 million recorded in the same period of last year, while its total sales revenues moved up by 3.4 percent year on year to $535.77 million. In addition, Interpipe’s operating profit in the first half was $172.63 million, declining by 3.2 percent from $178.29 million recorded in the same period of 2023.