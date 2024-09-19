 |  Login 
Ukraine-based Interpipe reports higher net profit and revenues for H1

Thursday, 19 September 2024 14:10:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial and operational results for the first half of this year.

In the given period, the company posted a net profit of $128.74 million, compared to $122.43 million recorded in the same period of last year, while its total sales revenues moved up by 3.4 percent year on year to $535.77 million. In addition, Interpipe’s operating profit in the first half was $172.63 million, declining by 3.2 percent from $178.29 million recorded in the same period of 2023.


