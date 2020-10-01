﻿
English
UK to apply own steel import quotas after Brexit

Thursday, 01 October 2020
       

The UK’s Department for International Trade has announced transitional trade measures due to Brexit. Accordingly, the country will apply its own quota tariffs against imports of 19 steel products, effective from January 1, 2021. The EU quotas are based on average imports for 2015-17 and the UK is expected to do the same, as SteelOrbis understands. The UK will also apply steel import quotas against the EU as they will not be in the same trade union after Brexit.

In the first quarter of 2019, Turkey exported 27,556 mt of HRC to the UK, while it exported 9,271 mt of the same product in the second quarter of 2019. In the remainder of 2019, Turkey did not export any HRC to the country. In the first half of 2020, Turkey exported 3,275 mt of HRC to the UK. According to the UK’s quota tariffs, Turkey has a quota of 23,602 mt of HRC for the first quarter of 2021 and 23,864 mt of HRC for the second quarter of the given year.

As for the rebar segment, Turkey exported 59,757 mt to the UK in the first quarter of 2019 and 20,266 mt of rebar in the second quarter of 2019. In June this year, Turkey exported 9,973 mt of rebar to the UK. In the remainder of 2019 and 2020, Turkey did not export any rebar to the country. As for the new quota tariff of the UK, Turkey has a quota of 16,297 mt of rebar for the first quarter of 2021 and 16,478 for the second quarter of 2021.

Turkey exported 26,126 mt of HDG to the UK in the first quarter of 2019, while it exported 31,439 mt to the UK in the second quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2019, Turkey exported 11,737 mt of HDG to the UK, while it exported 17,177 mt of the same product in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of the current year, Turkey exported 3,028 mt of HDG to the UK, while it exported 12,805 mt of HDG in the second quarter of the current year.

Market sources expect that Turkey may have some issues when exporting HDG to the UK since the export volumes have occasionally been rather good for Turkish mills and now competition will be quite tough once Asian suppliers are in the market to sell to Europe. In the HRC segment, there are not many worries since the volumes were minor previously. Pipe makers in Turkey are not much concerned either, saying that the remaining volumes are sufficient, though of course having more freedom to sell would have been preferred.

With the new tariffs announced by the UK, the European authorities are expected to make some adjustments to the existing safeguard measures, valid in the EU, once the UK will be no longer a member, SteelOrbis understands.

Product 

Area/Country

 

From: 1/1/2021 To: 31/3/2021 (tonnes)

From: 1/4/2021 To: 30/6/2021 (tonnes)

Non Alloy and Other Alloy Hot Rolled Sheets and Strips 

EU

147,130

148,765

Turkey

23,602

23,864

Other Countries

46,033

46,544

Non Alloy and Other Alloy Cold Rolled Sheets 

EU

69,037

69,804

South Korea

9,392

9,496

India

7,052

7,131

Other Countries

25,994

26,283

Metallic Coated Sheets A

EU

153,111

154,812

South Korea

11,475

11,603

Other Countries

58,957

59,612

Metallic Coated Sheets B

EU

166,037

167,882

China

30,355

30,693

South Korea

13,761

13,914

Other Countries

32,261

32,620

Organic Coated Sheets 

EU

31,093

31,439

South Korea

3,798

3,841

 

Other Countries

1,063

1,075

Tin Mill products  

EU

32,390

32,750

China

3,842

3,885

Other Countries

4,219

4,266

Non Alloy and Other Alloy Quarto Plates 

EU

60,522

61,195

Ukraine

7,810

7,896

Other Countries

15,527

15,700

Non Alloy and Other Alloy Merchant Bars and Light

EU

48,392

48,930

Turkey

11,278

11,403

Other Countries

8,237

8,329

Rebars 

EU

42,268

42,737

Turkey

16,297

16,478

Ukraine

11,274

11,399

Belarus

8,249

8,341

Other Countries

38,147

38,571

Stainless Bars and Light Sections 

EU

11,675

11,805

Other Countries

2,444

2,471

Stainless Wire Rod 

EU

233,000

235,000

Taiwan

59,000

60,000

USA

35,000

35,000

South Korea

26,000

27,000

Other Countries

18,000

18,000

Non Alloy and Other Alloy Wire Rod 

EU

63,925

64,635

Other Countries

4,060

4,105

Angles, Shapes and Sections of Iron or Non Alloy Steel 

EU

142,599

144,183

Other Countries

21,136

21,370

Railway Material

EU

1,331

1,346

Other Countries

430,000

434,000

Gas pipes

Turkey

13,527

13,678

EU

6,686

6,760

India

3,984

4,028

Other Countries

1,481

1,498

Hollow sections

Turkey

32,387

32,746

EU

10,966

11,088

Other Countries

1,898

1,919

Large Welded Tubes A

Other Countries

15,722

15,897

Large Welded Tubes B

EU

17,022

17,211

Japan

1,471

1,487

South Korea

2,283

2,309

Turkey

1,653

1,671

Other Countries

1,850

1,871

Other Welded Pipes 

EU

19,729

19,948

UAE

11,720

11,850

Turkey

7,767

7,853

Norway

5,973

6,039

China

5,002

5,058

Other Countries

6,466

6,538

Non-Alloy and other alloy cold finished bars

EU

7,144

7,223

Turkey

1,371

1,387

Russia

714,000

722,000

Other Countries

611,000

618,000

Non Alloy Wire 

EU

24,773

25,048

Turkey

4,336

4,384

China

2,918

2,950

Thailand

2,578

2,606

Other Countries

1,900

1,921

