UK reviews AD measures on corrosion-resistant steel from China

Friday, 03 February 2023 14:59:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a transition review of antidumping duties on corrosion-resistant steel imports from China. The review was initiated to decide whether antidumping duties are still needed.

The period of review is January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. In order to assess injury, the TRA will examine the period from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2022.

The products currently fall under the codes 72 10 41 00 20, 72 10 41 00 30, 72 10 49 00 20, 72 10 49 00 30, 72 10 61 00 20, 72 10 61 00 30, 72 10 69 00 20, 72 10 69 00 30, 72 10 90 80 92, 72 12 30 00 20, 72 12 30 00 30, 72 12 50 61 20, 72 12 50 61 30, 72 12 50 69 20, 72 12 50 69 30, 72 12 50 90 14, 72 12 50 90 92, 72 25 92 00 20, 72 25 92 00 30, 72 25 99 00 22, 72 25 99 00 23, 72 25 99 00 41, 72 25 99 00 92, 72 25 99 00 93, 72 26 99 30 10, 72 26 99 30 30, 72 26 99 70 13, 72 26 99 70 93, and 72 26 99 70 94.


