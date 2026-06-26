UK steelmakers still have concerns over new steel trade regime

UK-based trade association UK Steel has welcomed the UK government's final steel trade measure due to take effect on July 1, 2026, describing it as an important step toward strengthening the country's industrial resilience, while steelmaker Tata Steel UK has expressed concerns that several quota allocations remain too high to adequately protect domestic producers.

Under the new regime, the UK will reduce overall tariff-free steel import quotas by 51 percent compared to 60 percent in the initial announcement, and impose a 50 percent tariff on imports exceeding quota limits, as SteelOrbis reported.

UK Steel welcomes final framework

UK Steel said the final quota regime reflects extensive discussions between the government, steel producers and downstream manufacturers. According to the association, the new framework provides greater certainty for many UK steelmakers and, in some cases, has already helped unlock investment, increase capacity utilization and support expansion plans across the sector.

UK Steel said the measure is particularly important at a time when global steel markets continue to be affected by subsidized overproduction, especially from China, and stressed that effective trade measures are needed to support domestic production, employment and investment.

Concerns remain over several product categories

Despite welcoming the overall framework, UK Steel said it remains concerned about the treatment of several product categories. The association stated that the final arrangements for galvanized steel, packaging steels, hollow sections and certain wire products leave parts of the UK's steel supply chain exposed to continued import pressure. It also called for greater clarity regarding future quota volumes as domestic steel production capacity returns and expands.

Peter Brennan, UK Steel's director of Trade & Economics, said the final quota arrangements represent a missed opportunity in several areas and warned that parts of the UK supply chain would remain exposed to heavily subsidized imports. He also noted that the Department for Business and Trade had more than tripled Vietnam's quota allocation for galvanized steel.

Tata Steel UK seeks further revisions

Rajesh Nair, CEO of Tata Steel UK, said the company does not believe the final quota levels reflect current UK market conditions or the pressures facing domestic steel producers. According to Nair, quota volumes in several product categories continue to permit significant import penetration into strategically important UK steel markets, leaving domestic production and supply chains under pressure.

He added that Tata Steel UK is disappointed with parts of the final framework and expressed concern about its implications for the long-term competitiveness, sustainability, growth and investment outlook of the UK steel sector.

Nair said that if the government's objective of enabling the domestic steel industry to supply 50 percent of UK steel demand is to be achieved, quota arrangements will need to provide stronger support for UK steel producers.

Industry calls for continued dialogue

UK Steel said it will continue working with the government to address the remaining issues and ensure that the UK's trade regime provides sufficient support for a competitive and sustainable domestic steel industry.

Tata Steel UK also called on the government to continue reviewing the framework and to work with the steel industry to establish quota arrangements that support domestic production, protect employment and strengthen the wider UK manufacturing supply chain.