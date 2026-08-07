UK terminates AD duties on cold rolled steel imports from China and Russia

The UK Department for Business and Trade has announced that the antidumping duties on certain cold rolled flat steel products from China and Russia expired on August 5, 2026. Accordingly, the relevant trade remedies notice is no longer applicable.

The measures had been maintained for five years from August 5, 2021, following a transition review conducted by the UK Trade Remedies Authority. The duty rates ranged from 19.7 percent to 22.1 percent for Chinese exporters and from 18.7 percent to 36.1 percent for Russian exporters.

The duties had originally been imposed by the European Union and were subsequently transitioned into UK law following the end of the Brexit transition period. The UK government had decided to maintain the measures until August 5, 2026, after the Trade Remedies Authority concluded that dumping and injury to the domestic industry were likely to continue or recur if the duties were removed.

The government has not announced an extension or replacement measure.

The affected products were classified under UK Global Tariff codes 7209150090, 7209169000, 7209179000, 7209189100, 7209189990, 7209250090, 7209269000, 7209279000, 7209289000, 7211233010, 7211233091, 7211233099, 7211238019, 7211238095, 7211238099, 7211290019, 7211290099, 7225508000, 7226920010 and 7226920090.