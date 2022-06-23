﻿
UK publishes findings on steel safeguard measures

Thursday, 23 June 2022 17:20:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has published its report of findings on the country’s steel safeguard measures and interim findings on a review of exceptions for developing countries.

According to the report of findings, the TRA stated that the aggregated UK import data for flat products and pipes does show a sharp increase, while the aggregated UK import data for long products does not show an increase. The authority found that imports would likely increase significantly for all product groups if safeguard measures including tariff-rate quotas were revoked.

According to the interim findings on a review of exceptions for developing countries, the developing countries’ list needs to be varied. In total, as a result of this review, five countries will no longer have exceptions from the measures but will be subject to them and have access to the residual quota, in one or more categories. These countries are India (non-alloy and other alloy hot-rolled sheet and strip, organic coated sheet, rebar, and angles, shapes, and sections of iron or non-alloy steel), Tunisia (non-alloy and other alloy cold-rolled sheet), Vietnam (organic coated sheet), Turkey (non-alloy and other alloy wire rod), and Ukraine (non-alloy and other alloy wire rod).


