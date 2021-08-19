UK’s import CRC and HRC quotas for other countries exhausted

Thursday, 19 August 2021 12:19:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The July-September quotas allocated by the UK in the other countries categories for cold rolled coil and hot rolled coil have been exhausted, according to UK government data.

The cold rolled coil import quota amounting to 16,673 mt for other countries was exhausted as of August 13, while the remaining CRC quotas for India, South Korea and the EU stand at 8,364 mt, 4,648 mt and 61,647 mt respectively. The third quarter quotas of CRC assigned to India, South Korea and the EU amounted to 9,106 mt, 11,146 mt and 74,206 mt, respectively.

The hot rolled coil import quota amounting to 15,621 mt for other countries was also exhausted as of July 13, while the remaining product quotas for Turkey and the EU are at 19,307 mt and 116,483 mt, respectively. The July-September period quotas of HRC assigned to Turkey and the EU amounted to 22,982 mt and 165,052 mt, respectively.

Meanwhile, the hollow sections quota amounting to 34,133 mt for Turkey for the given period was exhausted as of July 2.