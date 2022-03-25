﻿
UK Steel estimates quota volumes for certain products following deal on Section 232

The UK has reached a deal with the US on Section 232, securing annual tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for steel exports to the US for a total of 500,000 mt under 54 product categories, with the changes due to take effect on June 1, 2022, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The total 500,000 mt quota is expected to be distributed proportionally. The trade association UK Steel has published its estimations on allocations of tariff-rate quotas for the UK.

Average steel imports by the US from the UK in some periods and UK Steel’s estimations on quotas for the five product categories with the highest estimated tonnages can be seen in the table below.

Product

Average 2015-17 (mt)

Average 2018-19 (mt)

2020 (mt)

Estimate of TRQ (mt)

CRC

88,034

65,383

58,042

121,864

Blooms, billets and slabs of stainless steel

36,965

31,110

20,100

57,984

Line pipe exceeding 406.4 mm in outside diameter

6,076

29,456

37,352

54,901

Angles, shapes and sections

61,356

22,188

12,976

41,355

Bars

49,724

19,275

5,556

35,926

