UK Steel estimates quota volumes for certain products following deal on Section 232

Friday, 25 March 2022 12:25:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK has reached a deal with the US on Section 232, securing annual tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for steel exports to the US for a total of 500,000 mt under 54 product categories, with the changes due to take effect on June 1, 2022, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The total 500,000 mt quota is expected to be distributed proportionally. The trade association UK Steel has published its estimations on allocations of tariff-rate quotas for the UK.

Average steel imports by the US from the UK in some periods and UK Steel’s estimations on quotas for the five product categories with the highest estimated tonnages can be seen in the table below.