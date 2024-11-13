UK launches safeguard discontinuation review for cold rolled flat steel products

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has launched a review to determine whether the definitive safeguard measure on cold rolled flat steel products should be revoked.

Accordingly, the review was launched upon the request made by local producer Tata Steel UK, claiming that the circumstances might have permanently changed since the application of the definitive measure and that local steelmakers would no longer suffer serious injury, provided that the measure was revoked.

The review will cover the period between January 1, 2024, and October 21, 2024.

The goods subject to review are under the codes 72091500, 72091690, 72091790, 72091891, 72092500, 72092690, 72092790,72092890, 72099020, 72099080, 72112320, 72112330, 72112380, 72112900, 72119020, 72119080, 72255020, 72255080, 72262000, and 72269200.