UK maintains AD duty on CRC from China and Russia

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 15:59:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK government has approved the UK Trade Remedies Authority’s (TRA) proposal of maintaining the existing antidumping measures on imports of cold rolled flat steel from China and Russia at their current levels until August 5, 2026, as expiration of the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of cold rolled flat steel from China and Russia would be likely to lead to continuation of material injury to UK industry.

The duties on the given products imported from China and Russia expired on August 5, 2021, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The antidumping rates are in ranges of 52.7-59.2 percent for China and 18.7-38.9 percent for Russia.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7209 15 00 90, 7209 16 90 00, 7209 17 90 00, 7209 18 91 00, 7209 18 99 90, 7209 25 00 90, 7209 26 90 00, 7209 27 90 00, 7209 28 90 00, 7211 23 30 10, 7211 23 30 91, 7211 23 30 99, 7211 23 80 19, 7211 23 80 95, 7211 23 80 99, 7211 29 00 19, 7211 29 00 99, 7225 50 80 00, 7226 92 00 10 and 7226 92 00 90.