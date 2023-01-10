﻿
UK government announces new energy bills discount scheme, UK Steel concerned support may fall short

Tuesday, 10 January 2023
       

The UK government has announced its new “Energy Bills Discount Scheme” for businesses, charities and the public sector ahead of the current scheme ending in March this year.

The new scheme will mean all eligible UK businesses and other non-domestic energy users will receive a discount on high energy bills from April 1, 2023 to March, 31 2024. Accordingly, the businesses in sectors with particularly high levels of energy intensity will receive a higher level of support. 

The new scheme strikes a balance between supporting businesses over the next 12 months and limiting taxpayers’ exposure to volatile energy markets, with a cap set at £5.5 billion, compared to £18 billion announced for the period between October 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, as the latest data show wholesale natural gas prices have fallen to levels just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

“The new scheme would provide some important certainty and stability for steel producers’ production costs during this extremely difficult economic climate. Steel production is highly energy-intensive, and the extended support will provide a critical shield against high energy prices, which will continue this year and beyond. However, there will be concerns that the newly announced support falls short of that of competitor countries, including Germany,” Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel, said.


