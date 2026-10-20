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Anglo American posts lower iron ore output in Q3 2026

Tuesday, 20 October 2026 15:42:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the third quarter this year.

The company produced 13.80 million mt of iron ore in the third quarter, down by 3.8 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, driven by lower production from Kumba, partially offset by higher output at Minas-Rio. In the given quarter, the company's total iron ore sales amounted to 15.75 million mt, up by 9.3 percent year on year.

At its South African operations, in the given quarter the company's iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 18.9 percent year on year to 7.50 million mt, driven by a 22 percent decrease in Sishen's production to 4.95 million mt following the planned shutdown of the dense-media-separation (DMS) plant to accommodate the main tie-in of the ultra-high-dense-media-separation (UHDMS) plant. Kolomela's production decreased by 12 percent to 2.55 million mt due to low levels of plant feedstock. In the third quarter, total iron ore sales from Kumba rose by 3.3 percent year on year to 9.70 million mt, supported by the planned drawdown of finished stock. Total finished stock declined to 5.1 million mt from 7.0 million mt in the second quarter.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas-Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 6.30 million mt in the third quarter, up by 23.6 percent year on year, driven by higher plant availability following the planned shutdown for a pipeline inspection campaign in the corresponding period of 2025. The company also stated that rising freight rates continued to negatively affect realized prices, while redirected sales away from the conflict area in the Middle East also weighed on price realizations.

Besides, Anglo American's metallurgical coal production amounted to 2.88 million mt in the third quarter, increasing by 52.6 percent year on year, primarily driven by the ramp-up of longwall production at Moranbah North following the incident in March 2025. Production at the Aquila underground and Capcoal open cut operations was slightly higher year on year, while output at the Dawson open cut operation remained broadly unchanged. The company also stated that the sale of its remaining Australian steelmaking coal assets to Dhilmar Limited for up to $3.875 billion in cash is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027, subject to relevant approvals.

Anglo American's iron ore production guidance for this year remains unchanged at 55-59 million mt, comprising 31-33 million mt from Kumba and 24-26 million mt from Minas-Rio.

Tags: Coking Coal Iron Ore Raw Mat UK Europe Mining Production Anglo American 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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