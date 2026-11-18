The UK government has announced that it will introduce a new country of melt and pour reporting requirement for imports of certain steel products, with voluntary reporting beginning on April 1, 2027, and mandatory reporting taking effect on July 1, 2027. According to the official guidance published on November 16, 2026, the requirement aims to improve transparency across steel supply chains and strengthen the government's understanding of global steel overcapacity.

The requirement will apply to steel products covered by the UK's existing steel trade measure, while customs declarations valued below £2,000 under the same commodity code and country of origin will be exempt. The government clarified that the new reporting requirement will not change existing tariff rates, quota allocations or the rules determining the country of origin of imported steel products.

UK steel importers to retain melt and pour documentation

Under the new system, importers will be required to declare the country where the steel was first melted and poured through the UK's Customs Declaration Service and retain supporting documentation for inspection by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The government identified mill test certificates specifying the country of melt and pour and heat test number as the preferred form of evidence. However, alternative documentation, including invoices, delivery notes, quality certificates, supplier declarations, purchase contracts and production records, may also be accepted, provided that the required information is included.

During the voluntary reporting period from April 1 to June 30, 2027, importers will be encouraged to obtain the necessary information from suppliers and prepare their customs procedures. From July 1, reporting and the retention of supporting evidence will become mandatory for covered imports.