7 Steel UK to supply steel to Heathrow for potential airport expansion

UK-based steel producer 7 Steel UK has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Heathrow Airport to support the airport's proposed expansion plans, which could require up to 400,000 mt of steel during construction, according to UK government estimates.

The agreement builds on a relationship spanning more than 20 years, during which 7 Steel UK has supplied over 150,000 mt of steel to Heathrow, including material used in the construction of Terminal 5.

Heathrow expansion could require up to 400,000 mt of steel

According to the statement, the proposed expansion of Heathrow Airport, including the construction of a third runway, could generate significant demand for domestically produced steel.

The agreement follows Heathrow's signing of the UK Steel Charter in 2025, under which the airport committed to prioritizing UK-made steel in its procurement activities.

7 Steel UK stated that the MoU establishes a framework for cooperation on future steel requirements as Heathrow advances its expansion plans.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said that, if the expansion receives approval, the agreement could create opportunities for the UK steel industry, particularly producers in South Wales. He also highlighted Heathrow's ambition to use Welsh-made steel in its expansion projects and establish a pipeline of future orders for domestic manufacturers.

7 Steel UK highlights domestic scrap-based production

7 Steel UK operates an electric arc furnace that produces steel using 100 percent UK-sourced scrap. The company emphasized that its domestic scrap-based production and existing relationship with Heathrow position it to support future infrastructure projects while contributing to lower-carbon steelmaking and the UK's circular steel supply chain.

7 Steel UK CEO Carles Rovira stated that the agreement represents an important step for the domestic steel industry and demonstrates how major infrastructure projects can support UK manufacturing, skilled employment and domestic supply chains. He added that the partnership could provide a foundation for future investment and strengthen the role of UK-produced steel in national infrastructure development.