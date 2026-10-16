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British Steel calls for greater role for domestic producers in UK construction projects

Friday, 16 October 2026 10:24:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has emphasized the importance of domestic steel production in supporting the country's construction industry, infrastructure development and industrial growth, highlighting expectations that steel demand will increase over the next 20 years.

The company participated in an event held at the Houses of Parliament this week, organized to highlight the contribution of constructional steel to the UK economy. The event brought together members of the British Constructional Steelwork Association (BCSA), contractors, clients and members of parliament, including Minister for Reindustrialisation Blair McDougall.

British Steel highlights rising domestic steel demand

Speaking at the event, Lisa Coulson, British Steel CCO, emphasized the strategic importance of steel for the country's infrastructure, economy and national resilience.

Coulson stated that British Steel has a pathway toward a sustainable, long-term future and highlighted the importance of ensuring that increasing domestic steel demand is met by UK-based steel producers, contractors and fabricators.

According to the company, British-made steel supports a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects, including buildings, schools, hospitals and transportation facilities.

British Steel also emphasized the importance of cooperation among steelmakers, fabricators, construction companies and other stakeholders in strengthening domestic supply chains.

British Steel calls for competitive, lower-carbon steel industry

During the event, Coulson highlighted the potential for cooperation across the domestic steel value chain to support the UK's reindustrialization efforts.

She stated that the industry should work toward developing a competitive, lower-carbon and resilient steel sector capable of supplying future infrastructure and manufacturing projects.

British Steel Commercial Director for Construction Phil Knowles also reaffirmed the company's commitment to highlighting the contribution of UK steelmakers and fabricators to the construction industry.

Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Opinion British Steel 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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