Liberty Steel Newport enters liquidation following creditor's winding-up petition

UK-based steel producer Liberty Steel Newport Limited, part of the Liberty Steel group, has entered liquidation, with three joint liquidators appointed on October 13, 2026, according to a notice published in the UK's official public records.

The company, formerly known as MIR Steel UK Limited, operated as a hot rolled coil (HRC) producer and supplier serving domestic and international markets. Its products supported applications including construction, automotive, pipes and tubes, structural hollow sections (SHS), highways and other industrial uses.

Mark Robert Fry of BTG Begbies Traynor (London) LLP, together with Benjamin John Wiles and Robert Armstrong of Kroll Advisory Ltd, have been appointed as joint liquidators. Creditors are required to submit details of their debts or claims, together with their names and addresses, to the joint liquidators by November 19, 2026. They may also be required to provide supporting evidence. Creditors failing to meet the specified requirements may be excluded from distributions made before their claims are formally established.

Siemens Financial Services filed winding-up petition in July 2026

According to official records, Siemens Financial Services Limited presented a winding-up petition against Liberty Steel Newport on July 1, 2026, identifying itself as a creditor of the company.

A subsequent notice announced a creditors' meeting for October 13, 2026, to consider the nomination of liquidators and, if deemed appropriate, the appointment of a liquidation committee. The meeting was convened by company director Iain Hunter, with creditors required to submit proof of their claims by October 12 to be eligible to vote.

Newport production idled under 2023 restructuring plan

In its UK restructuring plan announced on January 12, 2023, Liberty Steel stated that production at Newport was idled and the site transformed into a sales and distribution hub for the group's products.

The company cited high energy costs and imports from countries without the same environmental standards as factors making the production of certain commodity-grade steel products unviable in the short term. At the time, Liberty Steel stated that restructuring was necessary despite the injection of £200 million in shareholder capital over the preceding two years. The company also committed to restarting idled plants when market and operating conditions allowed.

The group's financing difficulties followed the collapse of its main lender, Greensill Capital, in March 2021. A UK House of Commons committee report published in November 2021 stated that Greensill's collapse had removed GFG Alliance and Liberty Steel UK's primary source of funding.