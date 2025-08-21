 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK government considers taking over Liberty Speciality Steel UK

Thursday, 21 August 2025 13:44:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the media reports, the UK government is preparing to intervene in the country’s struggling steel industry once again, this time at Liberty Steel’s Speciality Steel UK (SSUK) plant in Rotherham. Facing mounting debts, the future of the site - and its 1,500 jobs - now hangs in the balance as ministers weigh whether to take control of Britain’s third-largest steelworks.

SSUK has been under financial pressure since the collapse of its main lender, Greensill Capital, in 2021.

Government’s position

  • The Department for Business and Trade has confirmed that the official receiver is prepared to step in if liquidation proceeds.
  • Officials emphasized that no decision has been made regarding state ownership or direct financial support.

However, government intervention remains a likely path, echoing previous takeovers, of British Steel and Tata Steel.

Gupta’s counterproposal

Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of GFG Alliance, is attempting to avoid government control through a management buyout plan supported by £75 million from the US-based multinational investment company BlackRock. His legal team argues this solution is preferable to liquidation, as it avoids taxpayer cost and job uncertainty.

What’s next?

High Court Judge Sally Barber has adjourned the case, demanding more evidence on what would happen post-liquidation before deciding. The case will be returned to court in the coming weeks.

If the government intervenes, it will mark yet another costly rescue for the UK’s steel sector - one that may decide the future of Britain’s green steel transition.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Liberty Steel 

Similar articles

Liberty Speciality Steel UK holds meetings with potential buyer

22 May | Steel News

Liberty Steel calls for government action to revitalize UK steel industry

04 Apr | Steel News

Liberty Pipes Hartlepool starts line pipe production for energy infrastructure project

07 Mar | Steel News

Liberty Steel loses control over eastern European assets to ArcelorMittal amid unpaid debt

28 Nov | Steel News

Liberty Steel to restructure Specialty Steel UK

12 Nov | Steel News

Liberty Steel to mothball merchant bar plant

08 May | Steel News

Liberty Steel to restructure steel operations in UK

29 Mar | Steel News

Liberty Pipes Hartlepool to supply line pipes for energy infrastructure development project

15 Mar | Steel News

Trade unions call on GFG to be fully transparent amid concerns over European capacities

12 Feb | Steel News

Liberty Steel and UAE’s AD Ports Group cooperate on high-quality magnetite ore imports

12 Dec | Steel News