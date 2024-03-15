Liberty Pipes Hartlepool to supply line pipes for energy infrastructure development project

Friday, 15 March 2024 15:32:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group has announced that its subsidiary Liberty Pipes Hartlepool will supply line pipes to the Teesside-based energy infrastructure development project of Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), which comprises BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power). The project will significantly cut the UK’s carbon emissions.

NEP aims to build the carbon transportation and storage infrastructure to serve East Coast Cluster carbon capture projects, while NZT Power aims to be one of the world’s first commercial scale gas-fired power stations with carbon capture.

Liberty Pipes Hartlepool is expected to start pipe production in the first quarter of 2025. The project is scheduled to begin commercial operations from 2027.