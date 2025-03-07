Liberty Pipes Hartlepool starts line pipe production for energy infrastructure project

UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group has announced that its subsidiary Liberty Pipes Hartlepool has started line pipe production to supply to the Teesside-based energy infrastructure development project of Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), which comprises BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power).

The supply contract was signed last year and the project, which will significantly cut the UK’s carbon emissions, is scheduled to begin commercial operations from 2027, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In total, Liberty Pipes Hartlepool will produce 105 km of offshore pipeline infrastructure, which will be used to transport carbon to the Endurance carbon capture storage facility in the North Sea, 1,000 m below the seabed.