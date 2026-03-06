 |  Login 
Corinth Pipeworks acquires Liberty Pipes Hartlepool

Friday, 06 March 2026 10:37:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group has announced that it has completed the sale of its subsidiary Liberty Pipes Hartlepool to Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, securing a long-term future for the business.

The transaction follows a competitive sale process aimed at identifying an investor capable of supporting long-term growth and ensuring the continued operation of the facility in Hartlepool. The agreement is structured to maintain production, safeguard skilled employment and strengthen industrial activity in the region.

Jeffrey Kabel, chief transformation officer of Liberty Steel, noted that the transaction marks the right moment for new ownership after maintaining production through a challenging period. In addition, Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings stated that the acquisition adds longitudinal submerged arc welded pipe production capabilities to Corinth’s portfolio, expanding its ability to supply high-strength pipes for demanding applications such as high-pressure energy infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Liberty Pipes Hartlepool recently completed a major order for the NZT/NEP Teesside carbon cluster project, supplying 105 km of steel pipe, equivalent to 51,000 mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


