 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK expands HR flat steel import quota

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 11:34:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK government has announced that it has accepted the Trade Remedies Authority’s (TRA) recommendation to vary the tariff rate quota (TRQ) on imports of non-alloy and other alloy hot rolled flat steel (Category 1) steel products by splitting Category 1 to form Categories 1A and 1B and expanding the import quota for the given products, effective from October 1, 2024.

According to the statement, the quota for Category 1A will be retained at current levels of just over one million mt annually, while the quota for Category 1B will be set 132 percent higher than that of 1A to around 2.3 million mt annually. With the change, the total Category 1 quota will be approximately 3.3 million mt annually, up from 2.9 million mt.

In addition, the Category 1B quota will also be allocated on a global basis to allow companies to establish reliable supply chains for domestic processing, along with a cap of 40 percent to ensure no single country’s exports dominate this new quota.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade has asked the TRA to reassess its suspension review recommendation in light of the decision on the TRQ review. In February this year, the TRA had recommended that the safeguard measure on hot rolled flat and coil steel be suspended for nine months, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Flats UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Flat steel spot prices in Turkey rise in line with local mills’ HRC prices

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

UK launches antidumping investigation on tin mill products from China

02 Oct | Steel News

EU’s HRC import quotas for some “other countries” exhausted in new period

02 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian HRC export price increases in two weeks

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat raises local prices following import price hikes

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

China’s price surge boosts flat steel offers in Turkey

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

GCC buyers still favor Japanese HRC as ex-China import offers rise significantly

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

India launches AD probe into ex-China imports of CR non-oriented electrical steel

01 Oct | Steel News

Ex-India HRC prices stable, outlook improves slightly despite lack of trades

01 Oct | Flats and Slab

Mexico warns about expiry of 10 countervailing duties on steel products

01 Oct | Steel News