UK issues AD order on tin mill products from China

The UK government has announced that it has accepted the Trade Remedies Authority’s (TRA) recommendation to impose a new antidumping (AD) measure on imports of tin mill products from China, following evidence of dumping that has caused injury to the UK’s tin mill industry. The measure will take effect from March 13, 2026.

In its final determination, the TRA recommended an individual duty of 27.85 percent for Shougang Group and 49.98 percent for all other Chinese exporters.

The investigation, which covers the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, concluded that Chinese tin mill products were being sold in the UK at prices 28-50 percent lower than domestic market prices, causing injury to the UK’s tin mill industry.

The products currently fall under the codes 7210 11 00 10, 7210 70 80 20, 7212 10 10 00, 7212 40 20 99, 7210 11 00 90, 7210 70 80 25, 7212 10 90 11, 7212 40 80 12, 7210 12 20 10, 7210 70 80 92, 7212 10 90 19, 7212 40 80 15, 7210 12 20 90, 7210 70 80 95, 7212 10 90 90, 7212 40 80 30, 7210 12 80 10, 7210 90 30 00, 7212 30 00 20, 7212 40 80 35, 7210 12 80 90, 7210 90 40 10, 7212 30 00 30, 7212 40 80 80, 7210 50 00 10, 7210 90 40 90, 7212 30 00 80, 7212 40 80 82, 7210 50 00 90, 7210 90 80 20, 7212 40 20 10, 7212 40 80 85, 7210 70 10 15, 7210 90 80 91, 7212 40 20 91, 7212 40 80 87, 7210 70 10 91, 7210 90 80 99, 7212 40 20 93, 7212 50 20 11, 7212 50 20 19, and 7212 50 20 90.