UK launches antidumping investigation on tin mill products from China

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 14:34:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has launched an antidumping investigation into tin mill products from China.

Accordingly, the investigation was launched upon the complaint made by Tata Steel UK Limited, claiming that the products in question from China were sold at less than the normal value, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry.

The investigation will cover the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. In order to assess the injury, the TRA will also examine the period between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2024.

The products currently fall under the codes 7210 11 00 10, 7210 70 80 20, 7212 10 10 00, 7212 40 20 99, 7210 11 00 90, 7210 70 80 25, 7212 10 90 11, 7212 40 80 12, 7210 12 20 10, 7210 70 80 92, 7212 10 90 19, 7212 40 80 15, 7210 12 20 90, 7210 70 80 95, 7212 10 90 90, 7212 40 80 30, 7210 12 80 10, 7210 90 30 00, 7212 30 00 20, 7212 40 80 35, 7210 12 80 90, 7210 90 40 10, 7212 30 00 30, 7212 40 80 80, 7210 50 00 10, 7210 90 40 90, 7212 30 00 80, 7212 40 80 82, 7210 50 00 90, 7210 90 80 20, 7212 40 20 10, 7212 40 80 85, 7210 70 10 15, 7210 90 80 91, 7212 40 20 91, 7212 40 80 87, 7210 70 10 91, 7210 90 80 99, 7212 40 20 93, 7212 50 20 11, 7212 50 20 19, and 7212 50 20 90.


Tags: Tinplate Flats UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

