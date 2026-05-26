UAE steel companies launch steel manufacturing hub in Umm Al Quwain

The United Arab Emirates-based companies CIM Steel Industry LLC, Rhino Steel Industries LLC and Metal Care Center Factory LLC have launched an integrated steel manufacturing and processing project in Umm Al Quwain, marking a major industrial development milestone for the UAE.

The three companies are operating under a landmark industrial collaboration established within the Umm Al Quwain Industrial City Authority, supporting the UAE’s ambitions to strengthen advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrial development.

Production begins across all facilities

According to the announcement, production has already commenced across all three facilities, which together form an interconnected steel manufacturing ecosystem spanning approximately 1.4 million square feet in Umm Al Quwain.

The integrated complex combines:

steel melting,

cold rolling,

downstream steel processing,

advanced coating operations.

The companies stated that the combined annual steel production and processing capacity of the project is approaching one million mt, supported by investments exceeding AED 440 million ($119.8 million).

Companies focus on specialized steel operations

Under the collaboration, CIM Steel Industry LLC is developing a cold rolling mill complex focused on high-efficiency steel processing, Rhino Steel Industries LLC is introducing what it describes as the region’s first fully automatic continuous coating line for Aluzinc coils, while Metal Care Center Factory LLC is operating an advanced steel melt shop and downstream rolling mill for long steel products.

Although each company operates independently, the facilities are strategically integrated to improve operational efficiency and resource optimization.

Project aligned with UAE industrial strategy

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” program led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to strengthen domestic industrial production and economic diversification.

The companies also emphasized their focus on green steel manufacturing practices through energy-efficient operations, recycling initiatives, and zero-waste production principles.

According to the announcement, the project is expected to support employment growth, logistics activity and industrial expansion in Umm Al Quwain while strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional manufacturing hub.