ArcelorMittal Projects expands UAE footprint with third steel plant at Hamriyah Free Zone

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 11:46:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement released by the Hamriyah Free Zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), customized and sustainable steel solutions provider ArcelorMittal Projects plans to establish its third production facility in the zone, with operations scheduled to begin in 2026.

The new plant will occupy an area of 1.4 million square feet and is designed to expand the company’s production capacity in steel pipe manufacturing and specialized coating solutions. With the addition of the facility, ArcelorMittal Projects’ total land footprint within the free zone will rise to approximately 5 million square feet.

Investment aimed at energy and infrastructure demand

The expansion is intended to support rising demand in regional and international markets, particularly from the energy and infrastructure sectors, while also improving operational efficiency.

According to the free zone authority, the investment will help strengthen industrial value chains and reinforce the zone’s role as a global hub for heavy industry and steel-related activities.

Logistics advantages support export-oriented production

Hamriyah Free Zone offers integrated infrastructure, advanced logistics services, and direct access to a deep-water commercial port. These features enable efficient import and export operations and are expected to support the new plant’s international supply chains.


