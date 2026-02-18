Kazakhstan’s Chevron Direct Investment Fund to invest in ferroalloy plant

A new industrial project is set to advance Kazakhstan’s metallurgical sector after Kazakhstan-based Chevron Direct Investment Fund (CDIF) signed a $23.5 million investment agreement with local company Mineral Product International (MPI) to construct a ferroalloy production plant in Ekibastuz in northeastern Kazakhstan.

According to MPI’s project, the plant will annually produce approximately 80,000 mt of FeSi-75 grade ferrosilicon, a key alloy input for steelmaking and other metallurgical applications.

The plant is expected to generate over 500 new jobs, providing a meaningful boost to the local labor market and supporting economic activity in the region. According to MPI shareholders, the project reflects a forward-looking business plan that combines modern technologies with strong export potential, serving both domestic and international markets.

Technology and export prospects

The facility will be equipped with advanced electric furnace technology. Output is anticipated to target export destinations including South Korea, Japan, North America and the EU, strengthening Kazakhstan’s presence in global alloy supply chains.