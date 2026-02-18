 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Kazakhstan’s...

Kazakhstan’s Chevron Direct Investment Fund to invest in ferroalloy plant

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 15:25:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

A new industrial project is set to advance Kazakhstan’s metallurgical sector after Kazakhstan-based Chevron Direct Investment Fund (CDIF) signed a $23.5 million investment agreement with local company Mineral Product International (MPI) to construct a ferroalloy production plant in Ekibastuz in northeastern Kazakhstan.

According to MPI’s project, the plant will annually produce approximately 80,000 mt of FeSi-75 grade ferrosilicon, a key alloy input for steelmaking and other metallurgical applications.

The plant is expected to generate over 500 new jobs, providing a meaningful boost to the local labor market and supporting economic activity in the region. According to MPI shareholders, the project reflects a forward-looking business plan that combines modern technologies with strong export potential, serving both domestic and international markets.

Technology and export prospects

The facility will be equipped with advanced electric furnace technology. Output is anticipated to target export destinations including South Korea, Japan, North America and the EU, strengthening Kazakhstan’s presence in global alloy supply chains.


Tags: Alloys Raw Mat Kazakhstan CIS Production Investments 

Similar articles

Kazakhstan commissions new ferrosilicon plant in Ekibastuz

25 Nov | Steel News

SMS Siemag to build ferrochrome works for TNK Kazchrome JSC

08 Jul | Steel News

Ukrainian ferroalloy figures for January 2005

14 Mar | Steel Matters

Assofermet: Upward trend in Italian scrap market confirmed in December 2025

15 Jan | Steel News

EU adopts definitive TRQ safeguard on ferroalloy imports

19 Nov | Steel News

EUROFER calls for urgent TRQ safeguard to preserve ferroalloy production

18 Nov | Steel News

EU proposes TRQ to reduce ferro-alloy imports by 25 percent

17 Nov | Steel News

Assofermet: New EU safeguard regime is a steel trap for European distribution and manufacturing

09 Oct | Steel News

Assofermet: Italian scrap market sees weaker prices and greater uncertainty in Sept

06 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.1 percent in Q1

09 Jun | Steel News