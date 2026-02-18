 |  Login 
UAE developer Azizi plans greenfield rebar rolling mill in KEZAD industrial zone

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 16:39:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UAE-based real estate developer Azizi Developments has announced plans to establish a greenfield rebar rolling mill in Abu Dhabi, marking its entry into steel production as part of efforts to expand its industrial footprint and support construction-driven demand in the country.

According to the announcement, the facility will be built in the Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), which has become an increasingly important industrial and manufacturing hub in the emirate. The project will involve the construction of a modern rolling mill with an annual production capacity of around 0.6 million mt, aimed at strengthening local supply of long steel products used in infrastructure and real estate projects.

The investment is also expected to provide the company with greater control over a key construction input, as internal production may help reduce reliance on external suppliers while improving procurement stability and material consistency. The mill will use cast billets as feedstock to produce reinforcing bars meeting international standards, offering a product range that includes multiple diameters in both coil and straight length form. Technology will be supplied by Italy-based Pomini Long Rolling Mills, while Dastur Engineering International has been appointed as the principal consultant.

Market participants note that the addition of new rolling capacity in the UAE could support domestic availability in the long products segment over the medium term, particularly as construction activity across the country remains linked to ongoing infrastructure and real estate developments.


