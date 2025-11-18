Emsteel signs three strategic deals, including a $37 million investment for new wire rod line and regional industrial collaboration

On November 18, Emsteel, the largest domestic steel producer and leading market participant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced the conclusion of three major strategic agreements. These include an agreement with UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to establish a new wire rod line, a second agreement with Belgium-based Bekaert to advance low-CO₂ grade wire rod development, and a third agreement with the Suez Canal Authority for the supply of steel products to support infrastructure expansion across the Suez Canal Zone.

According to the announcement, the agreement with Primetals Technologies valued at AED 135 million ($37 million) has been established to introduce a new wire rod line and modernise the rolling mill facilities at Emsteel’s Abu Dhabi site. The upgrade has been designed to incorporate advanced systems such as the eDrive Morgan No-Twist Mill and the Stelmor Cooling Conveyor, which are expected to broaden Emsteel’s product range, improve production efficiency and support the manufacturing of higher-grade steel materials suited to evolving market requirements.

A second agreement has been concluded with Bekaert, focusing on the collaborative development of low-CO₂ wire rod grades. This partnership is aimed at enhancing joint research, accelerating product innovation and supporting downstream applications. Through this initiative, Emsteel is positioning itself to meet the growing demand for lower-carbon steel solutions, particularly within sectors seeking sustainable, high-performance materials.

In addition, a third agreement has been formalised with the Suez Canal Investment Company (SCCI), the commercial subsidiary of the Suez Canal Authority, for the supply of sheet-pile steel products to support major infrastructure developments across the Suez Canal Zone. This partnership is expected to reinforce Emsteel’s contribution to regional industrial progress by supplying essential materials for large-scale construction projects and strengthening its involvement in cross-border economic cooperation.

These three agreements are expected to advance Emsteel’s strategic direction by strengthening its production capabilities, supporting its innovation in low-carbon steel technologies, and expanding its involvement in regional industrial and infrastructure markets. Through continued investment and collaboration, Emsteel has been progressing toward its long-term goal of contributing to the UAE’s industrial ecosystem while promoting responsible, efficient and competitive manufacturing across the region.