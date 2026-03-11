UAE and Japan sign CEPA agreement to boost trade and investment ties

The UAE and Japan have concluded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties across a broad range of sectors. According to official statements, the agreement is expected to reduce certain trade barriers, facilitate market access and further deepen economic cooperation between the two countries once it enters into force. The deal will cover several areas, including trade, investment and industrial cooperation, reflecting the growing economic partnership between the UAE and Japan.

Although the agreement encompasses multiple industries, market participants indicate that its direct impact on the steel trade may remain limited. Several flat steel products, including hot rolled coil imports into the UAE, are already subject to zero import duty, which reduces the potential for significant tariff-related changes in this segment.

Nevertheless, industry sources note that the agreement could still support stronger economic cooperation between the UAE and Japan and encourage investment in industrial and manufacturing sectors, which may indirectly support steel demand over the longer term.