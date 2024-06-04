UAE-based ESA joins forces with China’s Delong Steel to build low-carbon raw materials facility

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 11:41:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA), the largest local steel producer and market leader in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China-based steelmaker Delong Steel in order to decarbonize its operations.

Accordingly, within the scope of the MoU, both companies will collaborate on building and operating a low-carbon raw materials production facility to support steelmaking. Saeed Al Remeithi, CEO of ESA, stated that the project in question is in line with its own decarbonization strategy and the UAE’s environmental agenda.

The Emirati steelmaker, in collaboration with Masdar, had announced its plans last year to develop the MENA region’s first green hydrogen project, as SteelOrbis reported previously.