 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > KEZAD...

KEZAD Group launches world’s first pay-as-you-grow Metal Park in Abu Dhabi

Monday, 26 January 2026 15:54:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UAE-based KEZAD Group, operator of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of Metal Park, described as the world’s first pay-as-you-grow metals ecosystem, in Abu Dhabi.

The project has been developed with a total investment of AED 430 million ($117.09 million) and covers an area of 450,000 square meters. It introduces an alternative to traditional, capital-intensive industrial models by enabling companies to scale production capacity in line with market demand rather than committing to large upfront investments.

Fully integrated ecosystem already operational

Metal Park is fully operational across both Free Zone and Mainland areas. Its core infrastructure includes a production hub, storage hub, and business center, all of which are currently supporting on-site processing activities for 27 member companies.

Unlike conventional industrial parks, the development functions as an integrated industrial system. Shared specialist services, secure high-throughput storage, and coordinated commercial and operational support are designed to improve capital efficiency, shorten time to market, and enhance operational predictability for participating companies.

Integrated logistics and digital platform

Logistics within Metal Park are tightly integrated with infrastructure operated by AD Ports Group, enabling seamless connectivity from production to storage and outbound distribution. This integration is intended to reduce friction across the value chain, improve throughput, and enhance supply reliability for downstream metals producers.

According to KEZAD Group, processes are structured to minimize manual handling, reduce idle time, optimize energy use, and avoid duplication of assets across the ecosystem.

The group stated that the pay-as-you-grow model is expected to support the long-term competitiveness of downstream metals industries by lowering entry barriers, improving flexibility, and aligning industrial infrastructure more closely with evolving market conditions.


Tags: UAE Middle East Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Emsteel signs three strategic deals, including a $37 million investment for new wire rod line and regional industrial ...

18 Nov | Steel News

UAE’s Ikigai Steel targets global growth with expansion into Canada and Africa

07 Aug | Steel News

UAE’s EMSTEEL to expand product portfolio with Asset Enhancement Program

27 Feb | Steel News

Hibuild Steel aims to meet structural steel demand from mega projects in UAE

20 Jan | Steel News

UAE’s Pipetec Solutions to build pipe bending plant in KEZAD

18 Nov | Steel News

UAE-based ESA joins forces with China’s Delong Steel to build low-carbon raw materials facility

04 Jun | Steel News

UAE’s KEZAD Group to build special steel recycling and production facility

28 Mar | Steel News

Emirati consortium to build metal zone in UAE

13 Sep | Steel News

UAE’s Conares commissions new color-coated steel plant

26 Dec | Steel News

Tubacex to supply 30,000 mt of seamless tubes for gas extraction in Middle East

23 Jun | Steel News