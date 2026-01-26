KEZAD Group launches world’s first pay-as-you-grow Metal Park in Abu Dhabi

UAE-based KEZAD Group, operator of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of Metal Park, described as the world’s first pay-as-you-grow metals ecosystem, in Abu Dhabi.

The project has been developed with a total investment of AED 430 million ($117.09 million) and covers an area of 450,000 square meters. It introduces an alternative to traditional, capital-intensive industrial models by enabling companies to scale production capacity in line with market demand rather than committing to large upfront investments.

Fully integrated ecosystem already operational

Metal Park is fully operational across both Free Zone and Mainland areas. Its core infrastructure includes a production hub, storage hub, and business center, all of which are currently supporting on-site processing activities for 27 member companies.

Unlike conventional industrial parks, the development functions as an integrated industrial system. Shared specialist services, secure high-throughput storage, and coordinated commercial and operational support are designed to improve capital efficiency, shorten time to market, and enhance operational predictability for participating companies.

Integrated logistics and digital platform

Logistics within Metal Park are tightly integrated with infrastructure operated by AD Ports Group, enabling seamless connectivity from production to storage and outbound distribution. This integration is intended to reduce friction across the value chain, improve throughput, and enhance supply reliability for downstream metals producers.

According to KEZAD Group, processes are structured to minimize manual handling, reduce idle time, optimize energy use, and avoid duplication of assets across the ecosystem.

The group stated that the pay-as-you-grow model is expected to support the long-term competitiveness of downstream metals industries by lowering entry barriers, improving flexibility, and aligning industrial infrastructure more closely with evolving market conditions.