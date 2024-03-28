UAE’s KEZAD Group to build special steel recycling and production facility

Thursday, 28 March 2024 13:34:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UAE-based KEZAD Group, operator of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), has announced that it has inked a deal with local company Green Metal Industries to build a new special steel recycling and production facility in the economic zone in question, entailing an investment of AED 367 million ($99.94 million).

Accordingly, the facility will feature state-of-the-art recycling technologies such as meltshop, refining facilities, multi-product continuous casting, and a rolling mill to convert metal scrap into high-quality products for multiple applications, including construction and infrastructure projects. The recycling facility will primarily use local raw materials and process them in Abu Dhabi, which will help the construction sector in the GCC and the wider region to become sustainable. Additionally, advanced recycling technologies will be pivotal in reducing carbon emissions.

The facility, which is currently under construction, is expected to start commercial production in the first quarter of 2025.