﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UAE’s Conares commissions new color-coated steel plant

Monday, 26 December 2022 12:04:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The United Arab Emirates-based private steelmaker Conares has commissioned its state-of-the-art color-coated steel plant, according to media reports.

An investment of AED 150 million ($40.84 million) was made for the plant which has an annual production capacity of 100,000 mt. The plant will meet the increasing demand in the UAE and export markets.

With the launch of the new plant, the company expects its revenue to increase by 10-15 percent and its dispatch by 5-7 percent, compared to the previous year.

Conares aims to increase its production capacity to up to three million mt by 2030.


Tags: Coated Flats UAE Middle East Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic PPGI prices edge up slightly

23 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flats prices firm in Turkey despite insufficient demand

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 51

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats producer still offering, closes BF due to maintenance and unfavorable environment

20 Dec | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move on an uptrend

16 Dec | Flats and Slab

NMLK, AM/NS Calvert announce $50/nt increase for US flat rolled steel products

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

All flats prices increase in Turkey as mood improves temporarily due to China

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

Baosteel increases local HRC prices by $28.7/mt for January

13 Dec | Flats and Slab

US domestic HDG prices start to tick upward

12 Dec | Flats and Slab