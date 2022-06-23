﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tubacex to supply 30,000 mt of seamless tubes for gas extraction in Middle East

Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:24:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has announced that it will supply 30,000 mt of seamless tubes to UAE-based energy company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for gas extraction in the Middle East over the coming ten years.

Additionally, Tubacex will build a new tube and thread manufacturing plant in Abu Dhabi, the first manufacturing facility for OCTG manufacturing in the Middle East, expected to be operational in 2024 and to employ 150 people.

The construction of the plant, involving investment of $100 million, will guarantee the reliable supply for large scale projects, such as the one signed with ADNOC, and strengthens Tubacex’s positioning in the Middle East, a key region for gas, where it will have three production plants, service centers and sales offices.


Tags: Pipe Tubular UAE Middle East Steelmaking Investments Tubacex 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move down sharply

22 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Ukraine’s Centravis ships products using German and Polish ports

21 Jun | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 32% rise in construction steel sales in May from April

20 Jun | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 35 percent in May from April

20 Jun | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

17 Jun | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices stable for now

17 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese pipe prices follow a downward trend

17 Jun | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube imports down 21.2 percent in April

16 Jun | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move down

15 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Tata Steel UK to build new slitting line at Hartlepool mill

15 Jun | Steel News