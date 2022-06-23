Tubacex to supply 30,000 mt of seamless tubes for gas extraction in Middle East

Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:24:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has announced that it will supply 30,000 mt of seamless tubes to UAE-based energy company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for gas extraction in the Middle East over the coming ten years.

Additionally, Tubacex will build a new tube and thread manufacturing plant in Abu Dhabi, the first manufacturing facility for OCTG manufacturing in the Middle East, expected to be operational in 2024 and to employ 150 people.

The construction of the plant, involving investment of $100 million, will guarantee the reliable supply for large scale projects, such as the one signed with ADNOC, and strengthens Tubacex’s positioning in the Middle East, a key region for gas, where it will have three production plants, service centers and sales offices.