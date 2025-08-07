UAE’s Ikigai Steel targets global growth with expansion into Canada and Africa

United Arab Emirates-based structural steel manufacturer Ikigai Steel is setting its sights on global markets as part of its ambitious growth strategy, according to local media reports. According to CEO Rohan Raj, the company is preparing to enter Canada and Africa, aiming to significantly expand its international footprint.

This expansion follows Ikigai’s strong performance since launching operations at its Hamriyah Free Zone plant in Sharjah, where it has quickly become a key player in the regional industrial sector.

20+ projects and AED 30 million investment fuel global ambitions

Since the plant’s establishment, which was developed with an AED 30 million ($8.17 million) investment, Ikigai Steel has successfully completed over 20 major industrial and commercial projects across the UAE and broader Gulf region. The Sharjah plant has served as a launchpad for large-scale manufacturing and now supports the company’s drive toward international expansion.

Ikigai Steel plans to boost its annual production capacity to 45,000 mt to meet rising global demand, further cementing the Hamriyah Free Zone’s reputation as a strategic hub for industrial investment and innovation.

Advanced manufacturing technologies power Ikigai’s offering

The company’s production capabilities are bolstered by state-of-the-art technologies, including precision laser cutting, automated welding lines, and 3D steel twisting and forming. These tools allow Ikigai Steel to manufacture complex structural steel components used in stadiums, bridges, airports, and architectural landmarks, making it a sought-after partner for technically demanding construction projects.