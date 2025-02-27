 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UAE’s...

UAE’s EMSTEEL to expand product portfolio with Asset Enhancement Program

Thursday, 27 February 2025 14:20:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest steel producer and market leader EMSTEEL has launched its Asset Enhancement Program with a capex of approximately AED 625 million ($170.2 million), to boost production capabilities and introduce innovative steel solutions to meet increasing demand, according to media reports.

In the first phase of the program, the company will upgrade its existing rolling mills and expand its product portfolio with the launch of high-strength rebars and heavy-section products. The company’s ES600, ASTM Grade 80, and ASTM Grade 100 rebars will contribute to decarbonizing the construction industry by lowering steel consumption and reducing the overall carbon footprint.

Besides, in the second phase, EMSTEEL will install a new wire rod line with an annual capacity up to 500,000 mt and will upgrade the cooling conveyor at the existing rolling mills. These enhancements will enable the production of value-added and high value-added wire rods and high-tensile rebar in coil.

Meanwhile, the company has unveiled its ambitious decarbonization strategy. EMSTEEL aims to achieve a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in its steel business unit by 2030 compared to 2019, with the ultimate goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.


Tags: Wire Rod Rebar Longs UAE Middle East Steelmaking Investments Emirates Steel 

Similar articles

Ex-Turkey longs prices stable, international buyers on standby

26 Feb | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill issues its rebar price

26 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices rise gradually, but futures open negatively today

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local longs prices stable for late February

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill hikes its rebar price

24 Feb | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill revised its rebar price in order to offset currency fluctuations

21 Feb | Longs and Billet

Import rebar and wire rod pricing in US begins upward creep ahead of likely March import tariffs

20 Feb | Longs and Billet

Price hikes attempted in southern European longs market, hopes for March

20 Feb | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its rebar price slightly

20 Feb | Longs and Billet

Long steel prices in Romania stable despite limited trade

20 Feb | Longs and Billet