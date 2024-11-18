UAE’s Pipetec Solutions to build pipe bending plant in KEZAD

UAE-based supplier of high-quality industrial piping solutions Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing has inked a 50-year land lease agreement with UAE-based KEZAD Group, operator of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), for its planned pipe bending plant in KEZAD.

Pipetec will invest AED 100 million ($27.23 million) to build a state-of-the-art bending plant extending over 18,000 square meters, using induction-bending technology to provide high-quality and precision bending solutions for several industries including oil and gas, construction, petrochemicals, energy, automotive, aerospace and shipbuilding, with its start-up planned for the near future.

“We are thrilled to partner with KEZAD Group to establish our state-of-the-art only hot induction pipe-bending facility with the capability of bends from 4-inch diameter to 80-inch diameter over two production lines. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” Heena Kalantri, director of Pipetec, stated.