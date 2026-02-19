BILDCO unit signs agreement with CIEC to upgrade Abu Dhabi rebar plant

On February 18, Abu Dhabi National Building Materials Company’s subsidiary BILDCO Reinforcing Steel Services signed a deal with Hong Kong-based CIEC Group for the upgrade of its rebar plant in Abu Dhabi.

According to the company’s statement, the project will focus on rehabilitating the facility located in the Musaffah industrial area, including the installation of upgraded equipment and automated production lines aimed at improving operational efficiency and product quality. Following the upgrade, the plant’s rebar production capacity is expected to reach around 700 mt per day.

The move reflects ongoing efforts by local building materials suppliers to modernize steel processing operations in line with construction sector requirements, as reinforcing steel remains a key input for infrastructure and real estate activity in the UAE. The investment comes amid weaker recent financial results, with BILDCO reporting revenue of AED 46 million ($12.5 million) for 2025, down from AED 52.4 million in 2024, while its net result shifted to a loss of AED 24.5 million, compared to a net profit of AED 12 million a year earlier.