Turkish steelmakers eye Tanzania to boost exports and enter Sub-Saharan African markets

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 11:22:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Turkish steel industry has intensified its efforts to expand into Tanzania, which is increasingly viewed as a strategic gateway to Sub-Saharan Africa. As part of this drive, 16 Turkish companies participated in a Sectoral Trade Delegation program, meeting with Tanzanian counterparts to explore collaboration and export opportunities.

Export goals and market potential

According to Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB), Turkey currently supplies $30 million of Tanzania’s annual $700 million steel imports. Dalbeler emphasized that the short-term goal is to raise this figure to $100 million. He added that Tanzania offers strong growth prospects not only within its domestic market but also through its connections with neighboring countries.

Construction steel in high demand

Tanzania’s demand is concentrated on construction steel products, particularly thin sheets, wire, fencing, and nails. Dalbeler also highlighted the importance of Turkish construction companies abroad incorporating domestic Turkish steel into their projects.

Tanzania welcomes Turkish cooperation

Boniface Ndengo, vice president of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce and Industry, underlined the strategic importance of cooperation with Turkey, noting that Tanzania and surrounding countries hold vast potential for joint development and trade growth.

Scrap supply challenges in Turkey

Dalbeler also pointed out ongoing challenges for Turkey’s steel production: the country consumes 40 million mt of steel annually and requires 30 million mt of scrap to sustain this production. While domestic resources cover 10 million mt, the remaining 20 million mt are imported, he added.


