Fuat Tosyalı: Strategic measures can enhance competitiveness of Turkish producers

Thursday, 27 November 2025 15:57:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In a report by Turkish newspaper Ekonomim, Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding, has stated that strategic protection measures are essential for the Turkish steel industry amid the global steel market’s growing oversupply and unfair competition stemming from China. Noting that global trade has faced significant challenges over the past two years, Mr. Tosyalı added that geopolitical developments and uncertainties surrounding tariffs have continued to affect countries and sectors throughout 2025.

Emphasizing that Turkish producers are struggling in their domestic market, Tosyalı stressed that not only companies selling domestically but also export-oriented producers must be protected.

Green steel and sustainable production as priorities

Stating that Tosyalı Holding is focusing on sustainability, efficiency and scale-oriented investments, the company chairman said that in 2025 the company plans to meet nearly half of its own energy consumption through a 1.2 GW solar power plant project.

He added that the company is developing hydrogen-ready facilities to promote clean energy use and reduce carbon emissions, underlining that competitiveness will increasingly depend on green transformation.

Growth in production and global position

Mr. Tosyalı highlighted that the company has increased its global crude steel output by 110 percent over the past five years. He added that Tosyalı Holding aims to become one of the world’s top 20 steel companies within the next five years.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Opinion 

