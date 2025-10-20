Turkish exporters pursue investment opportunities in Germany

To help its members learn about investment and incorporation processes in Germany, the Turkey-based Aegean Exporters' Association organized an information event titled “Northern Germany - Your Gateway to Europe” in Izmir on October 15, in collaboration with the Schleswig-Holstein Investment and Development Agency (WTSH). Presentations focused on Germany’s investment ecosystem, company establishment processes, incentive mechanisms, and legal frameworks.

New opportunities for Turkish exporters in Europe's green transformation

Noting that Germany is not only a trade partner for Turkey but also a European production and energy transformation hub, Yalçın Ertan, president of the Turkey-based Aegean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association, said, “This region, a leader in wind energy in Europe, is home to significant investments in green hydrogen production, energy storage technologies, and carbon-neutral industrial infrastructure. The event was a valuable guide not only for our exporters looking to establish a company in Germany, but also for companies considering new industrial investments based on renewable energy. As the ferrous and non-ferrous metals sector, we are one of the sectors most affected by the European Green Deal and carbon regulations.”

Joint projects will accelerate green industrial transformation

Mr. Ertan stated that collaborations with regions like Schleswig-Holstein that have completed their renewable energy infrastructure will reduce the carbon footprint of Turkish industrialists and strengthen their integration into Europe's green supply chains. Evaluating this event not merely as an informational meeting but as the first step towards long-term partnerships with industrial clusters in Germany, he emphasized the need to establish a foundation for cooperation based on sector-specific and strategic priorities and stated that projects focused on green energy, logistics, and industrial transformation will create shared benefits for both countries.

Turkish industrialists can establish permanent production bases in Europe

Emphasizing that the Aegean Exporters' Association will play an active facilitating role in this process, Ertan said, “For Turkish exporters to establish a permanent presence in the European market, it is essential that they support their production with green energy. The information shared today will pave the way for our exporters to export not only products but also investments and knowledge.” He stated that these contacts will lay the foundation for Turkish industrialists to establish permanent production bases in Europe.