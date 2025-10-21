EBRD outlines over $70 billion industrial decarbonization pathway for Turkey by 2053

During a presentation at the second workshop of Sabancı University’s Istanbul Policy Center on October 17, Muharrem Aşkın, principal for regional policy and strategy of the European Bank for Regional Development (EBRD), detailed the roadmap for the Turkey Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform (TIDIP).

The roadmap sets sector-specific emission-reduction targets in line with Turkey’s 2053 net-zero goal, requiring a total $70 billion in industrial investments:

Steel sector: 99 percent emission reduction - $31 billion

Cement sector: 93 percent reduction - $30 billion

Aluminum: 75 percent reduction - $5 billion

Fertilizer: net-negative emissions - $5 billion

Financing challenges and policy solutions

The presentation identified key challenges in securing funds for the green transition.

At the government level, challenges include ensuring market certainty and effective allocation of financial support, while solutions should focus on developing low-carbon investment plans, dedicated incentive schemes based on performance and impact, and targeting public funding where it has the highest effect.

At the corporate level, issues such as limited access to funding and capacity gaps in climate risk assessments need to be addressed through low-carbon strategies, sustainability-linked loans, and innovative finance instruments anchored to specific milestones.

Turkey’s decarbonization strategies

Under its Low Carbon Pathways (LCPs) initiative, Turkey published detailed roadmaps for the steel, aluminum, cement, and fertilizer industries on March 18, 2024, coordinated by the Ministry of Industry and Technology (MoIT). The launch drew over 800 participants from industry associations, underlining strong local engagement but also highlighting the need for significant investment to sustain momentum.

Formally launched on November 25, 2024, TIDIP is a joint initiative of the MoIT, EBRD, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and International Finance Corporation (IFC), and represents Turkey’s largest industrial decarbonization program. Initially, the platform targets the steel, aluminum, cement and fertilizer sectors and seeks to mobilize €5 billion in private investment, offering technical and financial support for emission-reduction projects.

TIDIP’s framework aims to reduce transaction times and costs, improve risk allocation, and accelerate project development. It connects developers, financiers, and technology providers to align projects with technologies identified under the Low Carbon Pathways.

Key investment areas include: