OYAK CEO highlights clean tech investments and EU-Turkey industrial cooperation at Brussels Summit

At the EU-Turkey Business Summit held in Brussels on November 17, the CEO of Turkey’s OYAK Group, Murat Yalçıntaş, underlined the company’s expanding investments in clean technologies and circular production, positioning OYAK as a key contributor to Europe’s sustainable industrial value chains. The summit brought together high-ranking Turkish and EU officials to discuss strengthening economic and industrial cooperation.

The summit, organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) and the European Business Summit, convened high-level figures, including Turkey’s trade minister Ömer Bolat, deputy trade minister Mustafa Tuzcu, ambassador and permanent EU representative Faruk Kaymakcı, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, DEİK president Nail Olpak, DEİK Turkey-Europe business councils coordinator Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, and European Business Summit director general Arnaud Thysen. Discussions focused on deepening the economic partnership between Turkey and the European Union.

OYAK’s clean tech and circular production strategy

In his remarks, Yalçıntaş emphasized that OYAK is investing heavily in clean technologies, higher energy efficiency and circular production models, noting that these initiatives support both Turkey’s industrial transformation and Europe’s drive toward sustainable supply chains.

Yalçıntaş highlighted the strategic role of OYAK subsidiaries operating across Europe. Companies such as Almatis, Miilux OY, Omsan, Akdeniz Chemson and Amsterdam Scrap Terminal were cited as examples of how OYAK integrates into European industrial systems. Their work supports sectors including steelmaking, chemicals, logistics and high-performance material production, reinforcing Europe’s industrial capability while contributing to sustainable growth targets.

Ultimately, Yalçıntaş underscored that “no economy can succeed in isolation”, stressing that Turkey and the European Union are well positioned to convert shared challenges into shared opportunities.