PASSAD: Turkey should increase stainless output, AD duties required for imports

At the first National Stainless Steel Summit organized by Turkey’s Stainless Steel Industry Association (PASSAD) in cooperation with Istanbul Technical University (ITU), held at the university on October 14, the main topics of discussion were increasing domestic production, sustainability, and sectoral transformation. Industry representatives and academics evaluated the challenges faced by the Turkish stainless steel industry.

In his opening speech, Haluk Kayabaşı, PASSAD chairman, emphasized that the stainless steel industry plays a strategic role in Turkey’s economic and social structure, while the went on to comment, “Our goal is to work in collaboration with all stakeholders in the industry to increase production, closely follow innovations and strengthen the country’s global competitiveness.” He added that the association’s main objectives are to reinforce domestic production, promote stainless steel usage and develop sustainable growth projects.

A partnership strengthening the bridge between industry and academia

Highlighting that stainless steel holds strategic importance for both the defense industry and civil production, Prof. Dr. Hasan Mandal, ITU rector, said, “Stainless steel plays a critical role in the green and digital transformation process. I believe that the protocol we signed with PASSAD is highly valuable, as it will strengthen the bridge between industry and academia, contributing to knowledge generation, qualified human resources, and a sustainable production culture.”

Call for antidumping measures

During the session titled “International Stainless Steel Markets,” participants discussed the challenges faced by the industry, particularly the pressure and unfair competition created by dumped steel products on domestic producers. Speakers pointed out that the trade wars that began with US President Trump’s actions have negatively affected the industry and that protectionist policies against steel have increased also in EU member states. The session concluded with a call for Turkey to implement trade defense measures such as antidumping duties on stainless steel products, which are strategically important for the country.