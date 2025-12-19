Turkey’s Tosyalı maintains its 2025 targets despite challenging global conditions

Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), said that, despite global economic uncertainties and increasing competitive pressure, the group is targeting to close 2025 with revenues of around $9 billion. He emphasized that rising production, ongoing investments and a green steel-focused strategy continue to support the company’s growth on a global scale.

2025 performance - strong growth in revenue and production

Recalling that the group generated approximately $7 billion in revenue in 2024, Mr. Tosyalı stated that the growth target of around 30 percent set for 2025 has largely been achieved. In this context, total production is expected to increase from 9.12 million mt in 2024 to over 13 million mt by the end of 2025.

Global market conditions and competitive pressure

Pointing out that the global economy remains under significant pressure due to geopolitical risks, uncertainty in trade policies and in particular oversupply originating from China, Tosyalı noted that Chinese products redirected to global markets following the additional tariffs imposed by the United States have increasingly shifted toward other regions. This situation, he said, has created indirect pressure on both the Turkish domestic market and exports.

Against this backdrop, Tosyalı underlined the critical importance of a comprehensive national industrial approach that supports domestic producers while taking into account both domestic and export markets, especially in response to unfair competition from the Far East.

Nearly 50 plants across three continents, 15 million mt capacity

Thanks to investments in Turkey, Algeria, Libya and Spain, the group has expanded its scale and strengthened its high value-added steel production capacities, Tosyalı said, adding that global crude steel production has increased by 110 percent over the past five years. As a result of this growth, the group has risen to become Europe’s third-largest steel producer, while also maintaining its position as the largest Turkey-based company in terms of crude steel production capacity.

Green steel and strategic investments come to the fore

Tosyalı stated that the İskenderun Tosyalı Demir Çelik Plant has gradually reached full capacity, while in Algeria new investments, including a second DRI plant, have been commissioned. He added that these steps will increase product supply to the white goods and automotive sectors and further strengthen the group’s value-added product portfolio.

STS acquisition and Libya investment

Meanwhile, following the acquisition of Spain-based steel pipe producer Baika Steel Tubular System (STS), Tosyalı noted that production at the plant was increased 12-fold in the initial phase through efficiency programs, with further investments continuing. He also reported that investments have begun for the first phase of an integrated three-phase DRI complex with a total capacity of 8.1 million mt in Benghazi, Libya. The facility is expected to supply HBI, a key green steel raw material, to Europe and the surrounding region.